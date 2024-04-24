Fastball

Mike Trout Joined Some Wild Major League History with Home Run on Tuesday Night

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles, 7-4, on Tuesday night as Mike Trout homered for the ninth team this season. That home run also helped him make some wild baseball history in terms of leadoff homers.

Brady Farkas

Apr 23, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a
Apr 23, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, 7-4, at Angel Stadium. The win moved the Angels to 10-14 on the season while the loss dropped Baltimore to a still-excellent 15-8.

In the win, Angels' superstar Mike Trout hit a leadoff home run to set the tone. It was his ninth home run of the season and gave him 12 RBI. Trout is out to a great start offensively, clearly seeking to put injury problems of the last few years behind him. It's also clear he wants to show that he can produce - and the Angels can too - without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup.

For as good as Trout is, and he's going to be in the inner-circle of Hall of Famers someday, his leadoff home run was extremely rare for his career.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Mike Trout’s leadoff HR is his first leadoff HR since 9/28/12

11 YEARS AND 208 DAYS LATER

that’s the 2nd-longest span between consecutive leadoff HR in MLB history, behind only:

Omar Vizquel: 12y, 286d [7/10/93 w/SEA, 4/22/06 w/SF]

h/t @EliasSports

Trout has been hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 spot in the order for the last several years, so that's what contributes to this history to a large degree but it's still shocking to see this.

Trout is hitting .237 this season with a .905 OPS. Lifetime, he's a .300 hitter with 377 homers and 952 RBI. He's also stolen 211 career bases (five this year). The 32-year-old is also a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner.

Brady Farkas

