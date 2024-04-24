Mike Trout Joined Some Wild Major League History with Home Run on Tuesday Night
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, 7-4, at Angel Stadium. The win moved the Angels to 10-14 on the season while the loss dropped Baltimore to a still-excellent 15-8.
In the win, Angels' superstar Mike Trout hit a leadoff home run to set the tone. It was his ninth home run of the season and gave him 12 RBI. Trout is out to a great start offensively, clearly seeking to put injury problems of the last few years behind him. It's also clear he wants to show that he can produce - and the Angels can too - without Shohei Ohtani in the lineup.
For as good as Trout is, and he's going to be in the inner-circle of Hall of Famers someday, his leadoff home run was extremely rare for his career.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Mike Trout’s leadoff HR is his first leadoff HR since 9/28/12
11 YEARS AND 208 DAYS LATER
that’s the 2nd-longest span between consecutive leadoff HR in MLB history, behind only:
Omar Vizquel: 12y, 286d [7/10/93 w/SEA, 4/22/06 w/SF]
h/t @EliasSports
Trout has been hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 spot in the order for the last several years, so that's what contributes to this history to a large degree but it's still shocking to see this.
Trout is hitting .237 this season with a .905 OPS. Lifetime, he's a .300 hitter with 377 homers and 952 RBI. He's also stolen 211 career bases (five this year). The 32-year-old is also a three-time MVP, an 11-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner.
