Mike Trout Joined Some Wild Major League History with Home Run on Tuesday Night

Mike Trout’s leadoff HR is his first leadoff HR since 9/28/12



11 YEARS AND 208 DAYS LATER



that’s the 2nd-longest span between consecutive leadoff HR in MLB history, behind only:



Omar Vizquel: 12y, 286d [7/10/93 w/SEA, 4/22/06 w/SF]



