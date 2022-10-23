Machado, Padres Hang Four Runs in 1st Inning as Phillies' Bailey Falter Exits Early

The San Diego Padres got off to a quick offensive start in game four of the National League Championship Series, hanging four runs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson gave the ball to Bailey Falter, for the 25-year-old's first career postseason appearance.

Falter got off to a strong start, getting the game's first two hitters — Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto — out on four pitches. Then, the tables turned rather quickly.

Manny Machado hit a solo home run on the first pitch of his at bat, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Padres' cleanup hitter Josh Bell banged a sharp line drive to left field. Falter then walked Jake Cronenworth, putting runners on first and second.

After a short mound visit, Brandon Drury cleared the bases on an RBI double, putting the Padres up 3-0.

Rob Thomson had seen enough, going to his bullpen as Falter exited the game recording just two outs and throwing 24 pitches.

Thomson called upon righty Connor Brogdon, who gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced, Ha-Seong Kim, as the Padres extended their lead to 4-0.

The Padres four-run lead was quickly erased, however, as the Phillies scored three runs on three hits and a walk off of Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who exited the game without recording a single out.

For the first time in a playoff game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning.