Skip to main content
Machado, Padres Hang Four Runs in 1st Inning as Phillies' Bailey Falter Exits Early

Machado, Padres Hang Four Runs in 1st Inning as Phillies' Bailey Falter Exits Early

The San Diego Padres got off to a strong start Saturday night in game four of the National League Championship Series, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, as Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter exited the game early, failing to make it out of the first inning. The Padres took a quick 4-0 lead in game four of the NLCS.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The San Diego Padres got off to a strong start Saturday night in game four of the National League Championship Series, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, as Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter exited the game early, failing to make it out of the first inning. The Padres took a quick 4-0 lead in game four of the NLCS.

The San Diego Padres got off to a quick offensive start in game four of the National League Championship Series, hanging four runs in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson gave the ball to Bailey Falter, for the 25-year-old's first career postseason appearance.

Falter got off to a strong start, getting the game's first two hitters — Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto — out on four pitches. Then, the tables turned rather quickly.

Manny Machado hit a solo home run on the first pitch of his at bat, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Padres' cleanup hitter Josh Bell banged a sharp line drive to left field. Falter then walked Jake Cronenworth, putting runners on first and second.

After a short mound visit, Brandon Drury cleared the bases on an RBI double, putting the Padres up 3-0.

Rob Thomson had seen enough, going to his bullpen as Falter exited the game recording just two outs and throwing 24 pitches.

Thomson called upon righty Connor Brogdon, who gave up an RBI single to the first batter he faced, Ha-Seong Kim, as the Padres extended their lead to 4-0.

The Padres four-run lead was quickly erased, however, as the Phillies scored three runs on three hits and a walk off of Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who exited the game without recording a single out.

For the first time in a playoff game since game four of the 1932 World Series, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning.

USATSI_19282131_168388303_lowres
News

Machado, Padres Hang Four Runs in 1st Inning as Phillies' Bailey Falter Exits Early

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19180865_168388303_lowres
News

Who is Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS Game 4 Starting Pitcher?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19274191_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLCS Game 4 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19266083_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19272083_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies Take 2-1 NLCS Lead Behind Jean Segura's Rollercoaster Game 3

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19243490_168388303_lowres
News

20 Years After Moneyball, Cleveland Guardians Excel with Low Payroll, Against the Grain Strategy

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19255491_168388303_lowres
News

Terry Francona Will Return as Cleveland Guardians Manager in 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19239581 (1)
News

Champagne Bottle Forces Astros To Adjust Rotation, While Yankees Will Turn To Taillon In Potential Game 5

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19261622_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita