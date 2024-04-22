Milwaukee Brewers' Top Prospect Could Be Ready to Return This Week
The Milwaukee Brewers could be ready to get back top pitching prospect Robert Gasser this week as he's been on the shelf with a bone spur in his left elbow.
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com had the information:
Miley is back from the IL, but on a limited pitch count. Junis is playing catch but doesn’t have a mound session on the schedule during the team’s current road trip. Gasser could be ready to pitch for Triple-A Nashville as soon as this week.
Getting Gasser back would be good depth at the minor league level for a team that is missing Jakob Junis and DL Hall now from the rotation. They are also missing All-Star closer Devin Williams.
Gasser is the No. 5 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com and the second-highest rated pitching prospect.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The 6-foot southpaw throws both a four-seamer and sinker around 91-94 mph -- the former working up in the zone and the latter dropping low to limit damage (no batter managed an extra-base hit off Gasser’s sinker in 2023). He uses both more as table-setters while his 79-82 mph slider can be a true putaway pitch -- one that can run away from lefties or backfoot righties with sweep and even some lift. He’s added an upper-80s cutter that hovers right around the 0-inch horizontal mark, giving him a pitch he can pinpoint with relative ease. His upper-80s changeup has dwindled in usage as Gasser has worked on its command.
The Brewers are currently 14-6 on the season and in first place in the National League Central.
