MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 American League Gold Glove Award Finalists
Thursday afternoon, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists for the American League were announced.
Each position has three finalists. In addition to all nine positions, Rawlings also included its nominees for utility men, a new Gold Glove category announced last month.
The winners will be revealed during an hour-long, special edition of 'Baseball Tonight' on ESPN Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, running before game four of the 2022 World Series.
The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.
Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.
The Cleveland Guardians led the way, having five players nominated.
Here's a look at the American League Gold Glove finalists:
Pitcher
Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays
Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians
Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees
Catcher
Seam Murphy, Oakland Athletics
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Jose Trevino, New York Yankees
First Base
Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees
Second Base
Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians
Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Third Base
Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
Ramon Urias, Baltimore Orioles
Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins
Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros
Left Field
Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees
Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Brandon Marsh, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies
Center Field
Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians
Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals
Right Field
Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays
Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Utility
DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays
Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim