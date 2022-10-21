MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 American League Gold Glove Award Finalists

Thursday afternoon, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists for the American League were announced.

Each position has three finalists. In addition to all nine positions, Rawlings also included its nominees for utility men, a new Gold Glove category announced last month.

The winners will be revealed during an hour-long, special edition of 'Baseball Tonight' on ESPN Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, running before game four of the 2022 World Series.

The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.

Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.

The Cleveland Guardians led the way, having five players nominated.

Here's a look at the American League Gold Glove finalists:

Pitcher

Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Jameson Taillon, New York Yankees

Catcher

Seam Murphy, Oakland Athletics

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

First Base

Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Second Base

Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians

Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Third Base

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Ramon Urias, Baltimore Orioles

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros

Left Field

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Marsh, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies

Center Field

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Myles Straw, Cleveland Guardians

Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals

Right Field

Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Utility

DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Whit Merrifield, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim