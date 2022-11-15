MLB Hot Stove: Should Atlanta Braves Bring Back Jason Heyward for 2023?

The Chicago Cubs released veteran outfielder, 2010 All-Star and five-time National League Gold Glove Award winner Jason Heyward Monday.

The Cubs will pay the remaining one year, $22 million left of his contract.

In Dec. 2015, the Cubs signed Heyward to an eight-year, $184 million contract, after the outfielder put together his best big league season, batting a career-high .293 with a .359 On Base Percentage and .797 OPS.

At the age of 26, the Cubs signed Heyward, believing that his best years were in front of him. He would go on to slash .245/.323/.700 over seven seasons, appearing in zero All-Star Games.

Heyward is now a free agent, free to sign with any team. Though he may not have performed to the Cubs' expectations, the 33-year-old could be a very interesting buy-low option for any number of teams.

Perhaps the most interesting landing spot for Heyward is the location in which he started his career and grew up: Atlanta.

Heyward burst onto the scene in 2010 as a can't-miss prospect, hitting a home run in his first Major League swing, off Chicago Cubs Opening Day starter Carlos Zambrano.

That same season, Heyward would appear in the MLB All-Star Game, finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting and 20th in NL MVP voting.

Four years later, entering a rebuild, and under new management, the Braves traded Heyward to the St. Louis Cardinals for Shelby Miller, who they would later flip for cornerstone shortstop Dansby Swanson and centerfielder Ender Inciarte. Heyward was entering the final year of his contract, and then-executive John Hart chose to move him for assets, rather than lose him as a free agent. Heyward simply didn't fit into the Braves' timeline.

Eight years after the monumental trade, Heyward could return to the club that drafted him 14th overall in 2007 out of Henry County High School in Georgia — if both parties want to reunite.

At age 33, Heyward may not be the same promising young player he once was, but he still could be extremely valuable to a Major League clubhouse.

Heyward is still a strong defensive outfielder and baserunner. Better yet, he has a golden reputation as an outstanding teammate and veteran clubhouse leader, evidenced by the legendary locker room speech he reportedly delivered to the Cubs during the rain delay of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

After losing Freddie Freeman, perhaps a guy like Heyward could be a nice addition to the Braves' clubhouse.

Whichever team adds Heyward will not be risking anything of monetary value, as they could cut him at any time and owe him no cash. The Cubs will be paying his contract in full, and any team that wants to can pick up an outfielder for free, can. This would make him especially useful to a team like the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians or Oakland Athletics, that doesn't have a high payroll.

The Braves currently have five outfielders — Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Guillermo Heredia, Sam Hilliard and Eddie Rosario — on their 40-man roster, so perhaps their outfield is already a bit crowded. Perhaps it might not be the best time for a reunion, but if Braves executive Alex Anthopolous wants to pick up a World Series champion and five-time Gold Glover for virtually free, he'll know where to find one.

