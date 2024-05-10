MLB Insider Speculates Chances of Houston Astros Trading Away Trio of Stars
The Houston Astros may have avoided a sweep against the New York Yankees on Thursday, but they still sit in dead last in the AL West at 13-24.
As a result, one MLB insider thinks they could offload some big names in the near future.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman published a list of stars that could get moved ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline on Thursday. Of the 13 players who were featured, three were Astros.
Outfielder Kyle Tucker, third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Justin Verlander were all included as players who could possibly get dealt away from their current teams.
Bregman is set to become a free agent this winter, and it remains to be seen if the Astros are interesting in re-upping with the 30-year-old two-time All-Star. In 34 appearances this season, Bregman is batting .198 with one home run, 11 RBI, a .534 OPS and -0.4 WAR.
Houston previously signed Bregman, a homegrown player, to a five-year, $100 million extension back in 2019. He was a .274 hitter with an .861 OPS for his career entering 2024, averaging 28 home runs, 99 RBI and a 5.9 WAR per 162 games.
Tucker is another homegrown player, although he has never earned a long-term contract from the Astros. The 27-year-old is slated to hit free agency after the 2025 season, giving Houston plenty of time to make up their minds on him, but an early move could net them a bigger return.
Over the past few seasons, Tucker has established himself as an elite all-around player. He was named an All-Star in both 2022 and 2023, winning a Gold Glove in 2022 and a Silver Slugger in 2023.
Tucker is currently batting .268 with 11 home runs, 25 RBI, six stolen bases and a .942 OPS and 1.9 WAR so far in 2024. Over the last three seasons, he was a .278 hitter with an .870 OPS, averaging 30 home runs, 104 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 5.5 WAR a year.
As for Verlander, the 41-year-old has a full no-trade clause. Heyman speculates that the veteran would waive it if he were to land in Los Angeles, however, or if he headed closer to home with the Baltimore Orioles.
Verlander missed the first month of the 2024 regular season due to shoulder inflammation. He was looking solid through three starts, posting a 2.08 ERA to that point, but he gave up seven earned runs in 5.0 innings against the Yankees on Tuesday.
The nine-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner got traded from the New York Mets to the Astros at last year's deadline. He is due $43.3 million this season, but the Mets are on the hook for most of it.
Verlander also has a $35 million vesting option for 2025, which is something to keep in mind for any team that is looking to trade for him. It will only go into effect if he tosses 140.0 innings, though, and the Mets are once again paying half of it.
To get rid of any or all three of these stars would mark a massive change in direction for the Astros as an organization. Bregman and Verlander have helped the team win two World Series and reach the ALCS seven years in a row, while Tucker came aboard midway through the dynasty and won a championship ring of his own.
Heyman noted in his piece that Houston is not a club that typically gives up, but after spending big on disappointing free agents Jose Abreu and Josh Hader the past two offseasons, a pivot would be justified.
