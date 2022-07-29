Mets Trade For Reds OF Tyler Naquin, LHP Phillip Diehl

One night after the Yankees made a splash by bringing Andrew Benintendi to the Bronx, the Mets added a lefty-swinging outfielder of their own.

The Queens-based ballclub acquired Tyler Naquin, as well as left-handed relief pitcher Phillip Diehl, in a trade with the Reds on Thursday. Cincinnati received two minor leaguers in the exchange: outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-handed pitcher Jose Acuña.

The Mets also designated right-hander R.J. Alvarez for assignment.

The 31-year-old Naquin gives the Mets outfield depth and a chance to lengthen their lineup against right-handed pitchers. Naquin is slashing .264/.333/.472 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 28 RBI vs. righties this season. Lefties, however, have limited Naquin to a .186/.205/.349 slash line with just two dingers.

Naquin is hitting .246/.305/.444 with seven home runs and 33 RBI this season. He has an OPS+ of 100, which is league average. Naquin has spent his entire big league career in Ohio up to this point, playing his first five seasons in Cleveland before joining Cincinnati in time for the 2021 campaign.

Diehl, on the other hand, has struggled in limited major league action. He owns a 9.47 ERA over 19 career innings with the Rockies and Reds. That includes seven runs allowed over 5.2 MLB frames this season. The 28-year-old was pitching at Triple-A Louisville prior to the trade. There he recorded a 4.24 ERA in 25 appearances.

While Diehl hasn't had much success, the Mets need arms right now. Buck Showalter has had a short list of trusted relievers to work with, and Drew Smith just hit the injured list with a strained right lat muscle. Look for New York to add more bullpen help before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

The 18-year-old Rodríguez and 19-year-old Acuña, the prospects dealt to Cincinnati, have both played at Rookie ball and Single-A this season.