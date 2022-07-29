Here's What Andrew Benintendi Said After Getting Traded To The Yankees

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees traded for All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees: "The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way."

Ironically, the Royals are in New York City to play the Yankees for a series, so Benintendi was already in New York when the trade was made.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old met with the media, and revealed how he found out that he had been traded.

Reporter: Your name had been mentioned a lot. How did you find out that you had been traded to the Yankees?

Benintendi: "Flew with the team last night here, and then got to the hotel, and Matheny came up to the room and told me. That's when I found out about 11 o'clock last night."

The 2018 World Series Champion was also asked about his initial reaction to joining the club.

"I'm excited, obviously to be here," he said. "Gonna miss the guys I played with obviously in Kansas City, made some really good friends, but looking forward to helping this team out."

Benintendi began his career with the Boston Red Sox, and this had been his first season with the Royals.

The Yankees are currently in first place in the AL East with a 67-33 record in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season.

Benintendi made his debut for the Yankees on Thursday night in a 1-0 win over the Royals.