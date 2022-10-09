Skip to main content
New York Mets Top San Diego Padres 7-3 in Game 2, Force Game 3 Sunday

New York Mets Top San Diego Padres 7-3 in Game 2, Force Game 3 Sunday

The New York Mets staved off elimination Saturday night, picking up a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Citi Field in New York. The two teams will face each other with a trip to the National League Division Series on the line Sunday.
The New York Mets staved off elimination Saturday night, picking up a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres at Citi Field in New York. The two teams will face each other with a trip to the National League Division Series on the line Sunday.

The New York Mets aren't done yet.

With their season on the line Saturday night, having lost game one of the National League Wild Card Series Friday, the Mets forced a win-or-go-home game three Sunday, defeating the San Diego Padres 7-3.

After a string of four straight starts where Jacob deGrom allowed three runs or more — his worst stretch since 2017 — deGrom shoved Saturday night, striking out eight and limiting the Padres' potent offense to two runs over six innings on five hits, two walks and one home run. DeGrom pitched out of a couple of jams, preventing the Padres from inflicting the same kind of damage that they inflicted on Max Scherzer Friday in the Mets' 7-1 loss.

The Mets got off to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a solo home run from Francisco Lindor. The Padres would provide an answer however, as Trent Grisham hit a solo homer of his own in the top of the third to tie the game 1-1.

The Mets and Padres would continue to trade blows. Brandon Nimmo singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth, giving the Mets a 2-1 lead. In the next half inning, Jurickson Profar tied the game with an RBI single.

In the bottom half of the fifth, Pete Alonso hit a solo home run, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead.

The Mets offense exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Mets a comfortable 7-2 lead.

The Padres wouldn't go down without a fight, however, scoring a run in the ninth inning, and bringing the tying run to the plate. The Mets were able to escape, picking up the 7-3 win, and ensuring that they will live to see another day.

The Mets and Padres will meet for a win-or-go-home game three Sunday. The winner will go on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, beginning Tuesday.

Joe Musgrove is expected to start for the Padres Sunday, while the Mets plan to give the ball to Chris Bassitt.

