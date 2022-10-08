Padres Tag 7 Runs Off Mets' Max Scherzer in Game 1 of Wild Card Series

Friday night, the New York Mets gave the ball to their trusty co-ace Max Scherzer to open game one of the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field.

Less than two hours later, Scherzer exited Friday's game with his worst postseason performance since 2011.

The San Diego Padres tagged seven runs off the 38-year-old in the first five innings, giving the Padres an early 7-0 lead. Scherzer allowed four home runs.

Josh Bell hit a two-run home run in the first inning.

Trent Grisham hit a solo home run in the second inning.

Then in the fifth, Jurickson Profar hit a three-run shot off the right field foul pole.

Scherzer would then give up a solo homer to the next batter he faced, Manny Machado, prompting Mets manager Buck Showalter to make a call to the bullpen, replacing Scherzer with reliever Trevor May.

It was the first time in Scherzer's career that he allowed more than six runs in a postseason contest. Scherzer gave up six runs on four walks and five hits in the Detroit Tigers' game six loss to the Texas Rangers in the 2011 American League Championship Series, a closeout game.

Friday night, Scherzer allowed seven runs on seven hits, no walks and four home runs, striking out four across 4.2 innings pitched.

Scherzer ran into trouble in his last start, allowing four runs off four hits and two home runs in 5.2 innings last Saturday, in the Mets' 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Unless the Mets pull off an incredible late-inning, six-run comeback, they will face an elimination game two on Saturday.

The Mets have yet to announce a starter for Saturday's game. They can go to co-ace Jacob deGrom, but deGrom has struggled down the stretch, too. DeGrom has a 6.00 ERA over his last four starts.

All season long, the Mets' starting pitching staff looked like it would give their team an edge in any postseason series. Last weekend, in a crucial series against the Braves that decided the National League East division, neither Scherzer, deGrom or Chris Bassitt was able to deliver a win.

The Mets are going to need their game two and game three starts to each deliver a signature performance, otherwise the team will be gone fishin' by Monday.