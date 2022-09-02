Skip to main content
New York Yankees Call Up Top Shortstop Prospect Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees called up their no. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza Thursday as Major League active rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players on the first day of September. The 22-year-old shortstop will be available for Friday night's game in Tampa against the Rays.
In addition to calling up Peraza, the Yankees announced via Twitter that they are reinstating utility man Marwin Gonzalez from the paternity list.

Peraza is MLB.com's no. 53 overall prospect in all of baseball.

Peraza slashed .258/.329/.729 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI and 33 stolen bases over 98 games at Triple-A  Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Peraza has been in the Yankees' farm system for six years, since the club signed him as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2016.

MLB.com grades Peraza as a 55-hit, 50-power, 60-run, 60-arm, 60-field and 55-overall.

The Yankees will hope that Peraza can be a spark plug for a struggling New York club, losers of four of their last five, with losses coming against the lowly Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The Yankees are 9-18 since the August 2 MLB trade deadline.

With Peraza receiving his call to the show, New York Post baseball columnist Joel Sherman is reporting that the Yankees will also be elevating their no. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe, also a shortstop, to Triple-A, filling the space Peraza occupied.

Volpe is the no. 5 overall prospect in baseball.

The Yankees have two other top 100 prospects — outfielder Jasson Domínguez and catcher Austin Wells

Last week, MLB.com ranked the Yankees' farm system as the 12th-best in baseball.

