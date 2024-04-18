Juan Soto of the New York Yankees Joined Baseball Royalty on Historic List on Wednesday
The New York Yankees scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to stun the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre.
The 6-4 win moved the Yankees to 13-6 on the year and saved them from getting swept by their division rivals. Toronto is now 10-9 after the loss.
In the win, Yankees' star Juan Soto continued to dominate in April, going 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored. He's now hitting .352 with a 1.055 OPS.
Soto also hit an impressive milestone in the win, recording his 500th career RBI. That accomplishment put him on a "who's who" of baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
that’s 500 career RBI for Juan Soto
he’s 25 years + 175 days old
only players to debut in the last 50 seasons to reach 500 RBI at a younger age:
Miguel Cabrera
Alex Rodriguez
Albert Pujols
Andruw Jones
Ken Griffey Jr
Adrian Beltre
Griffey Jr. is in the Hall of Fame, and Beltre is going in this year. Cabrera and Pujols are no-doubters also, and A-Rod would be in if not for his steroid scandal. The fact that Soto is part of that company tells you just how special the first few years of his career have been.
Since debuting at the age of 19 with the Washington Nationals, Soto is already a three-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a batting champion and a World Series champion (2019).
He's a lifetime .286 hitter who is the active leader in on-base percentage at .423. He'll be a free agent at the end of the season and could command upwards of $500 million.
