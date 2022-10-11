New York Yankees Unveil Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians
The New York Yankees released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning Tuesday night.
Among those most notably left off of their postseason roster are relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Scott Effross, and infielders DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza. Matt Carpenter was included on the roster.
Chapman was fined and left off the ALDS roster after he skipped a mandatory workout on Friday.
Tuesday, Jack Curry of YES Network reported that Effross would miss the postseason as he has an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.
Effross emerged as a strong right-handed relief option for manager Aaron Boone down the stretch of the season, after the Yankees acquired the 28-year-old from the Chicago Cubs for hard-throwing Hayden Wesnesky prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Chapman's spot on the playoff roster was up in the air prior to skipping Friday's workout. With Effross going down, there's a good chance he would have been on the Yankees' ALDS roster. Now, it sounds like he might never pitch again in a Yankees uniform.
The Yankees will be without LeMahieu and Joel Sherman is reporting that LeMahieu has a foot fracture.
LeMahieu is second among qualified Yankees in on base percentage in 2022. His presence will be missed by the Bronx Bombers this postseason.
Peraza received a September call-up and played extremely well in 18 games, slashing .306/.404/.832. He would have been a nice addition to his club's postseason roster. The Yankees went in another direction, however.
Carpenter is returning from a toe injury. He has not played in a game since Aug. 8.
The Yankees' postseason roster will include 14 position players and 12 pitchers. Here's what it will look like:
Position Players
Catcher Kyle Higashioka
Catcher Jose Trevino
Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera
Designated Hitter Matt Carpenter
Infielder Josh Donaldson
Infielder Marwin Gonzalez
Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Infielder Anthony Rizzo
Infielder Gleyber Torres
Outfielder Harris Bader
Outfielder Aaron Hicks
Outfielder Aaron Judge
Outfielder Tim Locastro
Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton
Pitchers
RHP Miguel Castro
RHP Gerrit Cole
LHP Nestor Cortes
RHP Domingo German
RHP Clay Holmes
RHP Jonathan Loaisiga
LHP Lucas Luetge
LHP Wandy Peralta
RHP Clarke Schmidt
RHP Luis Severino
RHP Jameson Taillon
RHP Lou Trivino
The Yankees open the ALDS Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:37 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.
Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!
