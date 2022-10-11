New York Yankees Unveil Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians

The New York Yankees released their 26-man roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning Tuesday night.

Among those most notably left off of their postseason roster are relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Scott Effross, and infielders DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza. Matt Carpenter was included on the roster.

Chapman was fined and left off the ALDS roster after he skipped a mandatory workout on Friday.

Tuesday, Jack Curry of YES Network reported that Effross would miss the postseason as he has an elbow injury that will require Tommy John surgery.

Effross emerged as a strong right-handed relief option for manager Aaron Boone down the stretch of the season, after the Yankees acquired the 28-year-old from the Chicago Cubs for hard-throwing Hayden Wesnesky prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Chapman's spot on the playoff roster was up in the air prior to skipping Friday's workout. With Effross going down, there's a good chance he would have been on the Yankees' ALDS roster. Now, it sounds like he might never pitch again in a Yankees uniform.

The Yankees will be without LeMahieu and Joel Sherman is reporting that LeMahieu has a foot fracture.

LeMahieu is second among qualified Yankees in on base percentage in 2022. His presence will be missed by the Bronx Bombers this postseason.

Peraza received a September call-up and played extremely well in 18 games, slashing .306/.404/.832. He would have been a nice addition to his club's postseason roster. The Yankees went in another direction, however.

Carpenter is returning from a toe injury. He has not played in a game since Aug. 8.

The Yankees' postseason roster will include 14 position players and 12 pitchers. Here's what it will look like:

Position Players

Catcher Kyle Higashioka

Catcher Jose Trevino

Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera

Designated Hitter Matt Carpenter

Infielder Josh Donaldson

Infielder Marwin Gonzalez

Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Infielder Anthony Rizzo

Infielder Gleyber Torres

Outfielder Harris Bader

Outfielder Aaron Hicks

Outfielder Aaron Judge

Outfielder Tim Locastro

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton

Pitchers

RHP Miguel Castro

RHP Gerrit Cole

LHP Nestor Cortes

RHP Domingo German

RHP Clay Holmes

RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

LHP Lucas Luetge

LHP Wandy Peralta

RHP Clarke Schmidt

RHP Luis Severino

RHP Jameson Taillon

RHP Lou Trivino

The Yankees open the ALDS Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:37 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.