Nick Maton Added to Phillies Roster for World Series vs. Brother Phil's Astros

On the final day of the regular season, Illinois-born brothers Phil and Nick Maton made their first appearance on the same Major League diamond, harkening back to their days of playing in the backyard together.

Phil Maton, 29, now a member of the Houston Astros made a relief appearance in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park, with his team leading the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0.

After hitting the inning's lead-off hitter, Dalton Guthrie, with a pitch, Phil's little brother, Nick, 25, stepped into the batter's box.

Nick won round one, delivering a line drive single to right field and advancing Guthrie to second base.

Phil was able to get Garrett Stubbs to strike out swinging, but then gave up an RBI double to Brandon Marsh, that advanced Nick to third base.

Astros manager Dusty Baker had seen enough, as Phil's outing was cut short. Rafael Montero came in to replace Phil, and Rhys Hoskins hit a sacrifice fly to score the inning's second run.

After giving up two runs on two hits — one of which came from his brother — and recording just one out, Phil punched a locker out of rage and sustained an injury that required surgery and ended his 2022 season.

After being left off the Phillies' National League Division Series and National League Championship Series roster, Nick Maton was added to the Phillies' 26-man postseason roster for the World Series Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the Maton brothers will not square off for an individual head-to-head rematch in the World Series, but their teams will meet nonetheless.

Phil Maton appeared in five World Series games for the Astros in 2021, allowing seven hits, two walks and no runs, and striking out eight across 5.2 innings. One year after Phil got to live out his lifelong dream of playing in the World Series, his brother Nick will get the same experience in 2022, as he watches from the opposing dugout.