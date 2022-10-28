Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for World Series vs. Houston Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies released their 26-man roster for the World Series Friday, for their series against the Houston Astros beginning Friday night in Houston.

The Phillies have made a pair of changes to their postseason roster. Right-handed pitcher Nick Nelson and infielder Nick Maton will join the Phillies 26-man roster for the World Series. They replace right-handed pitcher Bailey Falter and infielder Dalton Guthrie, each of whom were on the Phillies' 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their World Series roster.

Catchers (2)

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubbs

Infielders (6)

Alec Bohm

Rhys Hoskins

Nick Maton

Jean Segura

Edmundo Sosa

Bryson Stott

Outfielders (5)

Nick Castellanos

Bryce Harper

Brandon Marsh

Kyle Schwarber

Matt Vierling

Right-Handed Pitchers (10)

Andrew Bellati

Connor Brogdon

Seranthony Dominguez

Zach Eflin

Kyle Gibson

Nick Nelson

Aaron Nola

David Robertson

Noah Syndergaard

Zack Wheeler

Left-Handed Pitchers (3)

Jose Alvarado

Brad Hand

Ranger Suarez

The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday night. Both teams will have Sunday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Phillies open the World Series Friday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

Check out our full World Series preview with 2008 World Series champion and former Philly, Kyle Kendrick !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.