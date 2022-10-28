Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for World Series vs. Houston Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies released their 26-man roster for the World Series Friday, for their series against the Houston Astros beginning Friday night in Houston.
The Phillies have made a pair of changes to their postseason roster. Right-handed pitcher Nick Nelson and infielder Nick Maton will join the Phillies 26-man roster for the World Series. They replace right-handed pitcher Bailey Falter and infielder Dalton Guthrie, each of whom were on the Phillies' 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series.
The Phillies will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their World Series roster.
Catchers (2)
J.T. Realmuto
Garrett Stubbs
Infielders (6)
Alec Bohm
Rhys Hoskins
Nick Maton
Jean Segura
Edmundo Sosa
Bryson Stott
Outfielders (5)
Nick Castellanos
Bryce Harper
Brandon Marsh
Kyle Schwarber
Matt Vierling
Right-Handed Pitchers (10)
Andrew Bellati
Connor Brogdon
Seranthony Dominguez
Zach Eflin
Kyle Gibson
Nick Nelson
Aaron Nola
David Robertson
Noah Syndergaard
Zack Wheeler
Left-Handed Pitchers (3)
Jose Alvarado
Brad Hand
Ranger Suarez
The first two games of the series will be played in Houston Friday and Saturday night. Both teams will have Sunday off as a travel day, before playing game three, game four and game five (if necessary) in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If a game six and game seven are necessary, those games will be played in Houston Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Phillies open the World Series Friday night at 8:03 p.m. ET against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
