Oakland A's Fireballer Breaks Team Record in Win vs. New York Yankees
The Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees on Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, 2-0.
The A's, who were the worst team in baseball last season and are moving to Sacramento beginning next season, are now a respectable 9-14 on the year. The Yankees, a potential AL championship favorite, are now 15-8.
In the win, the A's got a two-run homer from Zack Gelof which proved to be the difference maker. They also got six strong innings on the mound from starter JP Sears, who struck out seven.
But the real fun of the game came in the bottom of the ninth inning when A's flamethrowing closer Mason Miller struck out the side, including Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, to end it.
Miller, who has five saves on the season, is taking the league by storm. He's struck out 20 batters in just 10.0 innings and has a 1.80 ERA this season. He also continues to break Athletics' team records in terms of velocity.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Miller threw the fastest pitch of the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) for the A's on Monday:
fastest strikeout pitches by A’s pitchers, pitch-tracking era (2008):
Today Mason Miller: 103.3 mph
4/14/24 Mason Miller: 102.9 mph
4/11/24 Mason Miller: 102.9 mph
Today Mason Miller: 102.5 mph
Today Mason Miller: 102.5 mph
9/6/23 Mason Miller: 102.4 mph
Miller made his Major League debut in 2023 as a starter but spent considerable time on the injured list with an elbow issue. He's 0-3 lifetime with a 3.32 ERA. There's no telling if this move to the bullpen is permanent or just a way to limit his workload, but he certainly looks excellent down there.
The A's and Yankees will play again on Tuesday night.
