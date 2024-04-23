New York Mets' Star Closing in on Milestone Accomplishment
The New York Mets lost to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, 5-2, at Oracle Park. Despite the loss, the Mets are still over .500 at 12-10. The Giants are creeping back towards .500 at 11-13.
In the loss, Mets' slugger Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 with a homer, an RBI and a run scored. He's now hitting .253 this season with an .847 OPS.
The home run was the seventh of the year for Alonso, and the 199th of his career.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso is up to 199 HR in 706 career games
to keep an eye on:
fewest games to 200 career home runs:
Ryan Howard: 658
Aaron Judge: 671
Ralph Kiner: 706
Juan Gonzalez: 766
Albert Belle: 769
Harmon Killebrew: 769
"The Polar Bear" debuted in 2019 and instantly inserted himself as one of the best power hitters in the game. He's already got four full seasons of 35 homers or more under his belt, and he hit 16 in the COVID-shortened 60-game season in 2020.
He hit 46 last season for the Mets, and he also has three seasons of 100 RBI or more.
Alonso will be a free agent after the season so it will be interesting to see what happens. If the Mets remain in contention, you have to imagine they will hold onto him, but if they fall out, he could be a significant trade piece at the deadline. Furthermore, he'll be one of the most coveted hitters on the free agent market next winter, and could command more than $200 million.
