Philadelphia Phillies Pitching Staff Dominates Again on Friday, Doing Something Not Done in More Than 40 Years
The Philadelphia Phillies blanked the woeful Chicago White Sox on Friday night by a score of 7-0 at Citizens Bank Park.
The win moved the Phillies to 12-8 on the year while the loss dropped the White Sox to 3-16. Once again, the White Sox were shutout, as has become all too common in the early going of this season.
The White Sox are bad offensively - and are missing Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada - but some credit goes to the Phillies' pitching staff as well.
Spencer Turnbull, signed this offseason, delivered a gem, going 7.0 innings. He allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out six. Two relievers finished out the effort. Philly only allowed two hits on the day.
The performance marked the third straight game that Phillies' pitching hasn't allowed an extra-base hit, which is a feat they haven't accomplished in more than 40 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
the Phillies have not allowed an extra-base hit in 3 straight games, their longest such streak since 7/15-17, 1982
it’s tied for their 3rd-longest such streak since at least 1901, behind only:
Sept 14-20, 1909: 5
Aug 1(g1 dh)-3, 1907: 4
Ace Zack Wheeler will be the next Philies' starter to try to help extend the streak. He's 0-3 this season but carries a solid 3.00 ERA into a matchup with Mike Soroka (0-2, 6.98 ERA), who pitches for Chicago.
First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. The two teams finish out the series on Sunday afternoon.
