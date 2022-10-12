San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Skip to main content
The San Diego Padres released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday, for their NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The only change the Padres are making from their National League Wild Card Series roster to their NLDS roster is they are dropping infielder Brandon Dixon from the roster and adding pitcher Mike Clevinger in his place.

Clevinger will start game 1 of the NLDS Tuesday night.

The Padres will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their NLDS roster.

Catchers (3)

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Infielders (6)

Josh Bell

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Drury

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Wil Myers

Outfielders (4)

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Jurickson Profar

Juan Soto

Right-Handed Pitchers (8)

Mike Clevinger

Yu Darvish

Luis Garcia

Pierce Johnson

Nick Martinez

Joe Musgrove

Robert Suarez

Steven Wilson

Left-Handed Pitchers (5)

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Sean Manaea

Adrian Morejon

Blake Snell

The Padres are coming off a Wild Card Series victory of the New York Mets in New York. San Diego ended New York's season in three games, Sunday night.

The Padres open the NLDS Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. ET against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

