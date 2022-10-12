San Diego Padres Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
The San Diego Padres released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday, for their NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The only change the Padres are making from their National League Wild Card Series roster to their NLDS roster is they are dropping infielder Brandon Dixon from the roster and adding pitcher Mike Clevinger in his place.
Clevinger will start game 1 of the NLDS Tuesday night.
The Padres will carry 13 position players and 13 pitchers on their NLDS roster.
Catchers (3)
Jorge Alfaro
Luis Campusano
Austin Nola
Infielders (6)
Josh Bell
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Drury
Ha-Seong Kim
Manny Machado
Wil Myers
Outfielders (4)
Jose Azocar
Trent Grisham
Jurickson Profar
Juan Soto
Right-Handed Pitchers (8)
Mike Clevinger
Yu Darvish
Luis Garcia
Pierce Johnson
Nick Martinez
Joe Musgrove
Robert Suarez
Steven Wilson
Left-Handed Pitchers (5)
Josh Hader
Tim Hill
Sean Manaea
Adrian Morejon
Blake Snell
The Padres are coming off a Wild Card Series victory of the New York Mets in New York. San Diego ended New York's season in three games, Sunday night.
The Padres open the NLDS Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. ET against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!
