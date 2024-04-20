San Diego Padres' Rookie Joins Fun Club in MLB History as He Continues Hot Start

extra-base hit on birthday at age 21 or younger, since 2000:



Today Jackson Merrill

9/22/15 Carlos Correa

7/6/13 Manny Machado

8/7/12 Mike Trout

8/9/10 Jason Heyward

8/25/07 Justin Upton [20th bday]

9/28/05 Ryan Zimmerman

8/21/04 B.J. Upton [20th bday]