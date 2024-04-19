San Francisco Giants' Righty Throws Historic Gem in Win on Thursday
The San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-0, on Thursday night at Oracle Park.
The story of the night was the work of Giants' pitcher Logan Webb, as the righty tossed 7.0 beautiful innings. He gave up no runs on just two hits and one walk. He struck out five, moving to 2-1 on the year. Webb is now boasting a 2.93 ERA in the season's first month.
Ironically enough, the Diamondbacks recorded consecutive hits to start the game, and then never got another one off Webb, a fact that puts Webb's outing up there in recent baseball history.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Since 1990, there have been 9,760 instances (reg & post) of an MLB starter allowing hits to the first 2 batters he faced in a game.
Only 3 finished with 7.0+ shutout IP with only those 2 hits allowed:
Roy Halladay (4/5/12)
Shohei Ohtani (6/22/22)
Logan Webb, @SFGiants (tonight)
Halladay is a Hall of Famer and one of the best pitchers of his era, and Ohtani is arguably the greatest overall talent the sport has ever seen, so that's high company for Webb to be in.
The 27-year-old Webb is 44-33 lifetime with a 3.38 ERA. He made his Major League debut in 2019 and already has three double-digit win seasons under his belt.
As Blake Snell gets back in the groove after signing late in the offseason, and when Robbie Ray comes back from Tommy John surgery (around midseason), the Giants could have one of the best rotations in the National League.
