San Francisco Giants' Righty Throws Historic Gem in Win on Thursday

Since 1990, there have been 9,760 instances (reg & post) of an MLB starter allowing hits to the first 2 batters he faced in a game.



Only 3 finished with 7.0+ shutout IP with only those 2 hits allowed:



Roy Halladay (4/5/12)

Shohei Ohtani (6/22/22)

Logan Webb, @SFGiants (tonight)