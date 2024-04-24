San Francisco Giants Place Reigning Cy Young Winner on IL
After signing late this offseason and getting off to a brutal start, reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell has been put on the injured list by the San Francisco Giants with an adductor issue.
The team made the announcement on Wednesday. Snell had been scheduled to pitch against the New York Mets.
#SFGiants roster moves:
• LHP Blake Snell placed on the 15-day Injured List (retro to April 23) with a left adductor strain.
• RHP Landen Roupp recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.
In three starts, Snell is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA. He's got a WHIP approaching two in just 11.2 innings. Perhaps the lack of a full spring training has caught up with him.
While there's no official timetable for his return, an adductor will typically keep a player out for at least a few weeks. Perhaps he can use those few weeks to get right mechanically and then go through a more full build-up for the rest of the season.
The 31-year-old Snell is in the ninth year of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Giants. He's an All-Star who is a two-time Cy Young winner. He won in 2018 with the Rays and 2023 with the Padres. He signed a one-year deal this offseason with a player option for 2025. He's making $32 million this season.
Lifetime, he's 71-58 with a 3.30 ERA.
The Giants will play the Mets on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 3:45 p.m. ET. Ryan Walker is starting in place of Snell.
