Julio Rodríguez, Michael Harris II Win Rookie Of The Year Awards

The votes are in, and a pair of 21-year-old center fielders have earned MLB’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards.

Mariners phenom Julio Rodríguez took home the hardware in the American League after a sensational campaign that began with him making Seattle’s Opening Day roster. It didn’t take long for Rodríguez’s star to shine after that, as he earned his first All-Star nod, put on a show in the Home Run Derby, helped the Mariners end a 21-year playoff drought, and won a Silver Slugger.

Rodríguez slashed .284/.345/.509 with 25 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 75 RBI and 25 stolen bases in his first full season. The Dominican-born Rodríguez won the Rookie of the Year Award with 29 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, topping Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan. Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña rounded out the top five.

The National League honor, meanwhile, went to the Braves’ Michael Harris II, who earned 22 of 30 first-place votes. Teammate and starter Spencer Strider finished second in the voting, while Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan came in third.

Arizona outfielder Jake McCarthy and Cincinnati right-hander Alexis Díaz finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Unlike Rodríguez, Harris began the year in the minors. But the Georgia native went straight from Double-A to The Show in late May before hitting .297/.339/.514 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 homers, 64 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 114 games.

Harris and Strider are the eighth set of teammates to finish first and second in Rookie of the Year voting and the first to do so for a reigning championship team, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Atlanta’s duo and Rodríguez signed lucrative, lengthy contract extensions prior to the conclusion of the 2022 season. Rutschman, meanwhile, receives a full year of service time from Rookie of the Year voting after finishing second thanks to MLB’s new collective bargaining agreement. If he stays in the majors for the next five years, he will be eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.