Mariners, Julio Rodríguez Agree To Massive Extension

The Mariners and rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the outfielder in Seattle for the foreseeable future.

Julio Rodríguez is not leaving the Emerald City anytime soon.

The rookie sensation and the Mariners have agreed to a long-term contract extension that will keep Rodríguez in Seattle for the foreseeable future. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the mega-pact guarantees the outfielder $210 million and could max out at $470 million, which would make it the largest deal in American sports history by today's standards. Passan broke down the complex deal, which includes player and club options, in a Twitter thread:

Rodríguez is only 21 years old and is still more than a month away from finishing his first season in the big leagues. The Dominican Republic native turns 22 on Dec. 29.

Rodríguez has played in just 108 MLB games since cracking the Mariners' Opening Day roster out of spring training. But he has become a superstar in a short amount of time, capturing the baseball world's attention with his electric play and personality.

Rodríguez, who skipped Triple-A, is slashing .269/.328/.471 with 19 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a 132 wRC+ and 3.5 Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. He joined the 20-20 club after just 107 games, becoming the second-fastest player in modern history to achieve the feat. Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. did so in 97 games.

Rodríguez is the sixth player in Mariners history to record a 20-20 season, and the first since Mike Cameron in 2002.

While Rodríguez has been a revelation for a playoff-hungry Seattle team, a wide range of baseball fans got to know the youngster during this year's All-Star festivities. He put on a show during the Home Run Derby, though Rodríguez ultimately finished second behind Juan Soto, and appeared in his first Midsummer Classic exhibition. Rodríguez went 0-2 in the All-Star Game, but there's no denying he made a strong impression on MLB's fanbase while he was in Los Angeles.

Now any non-Mariners fans who were hoping their team would one day acquire Rodríguez must turn their attention to someone else. 

