Logan Gilbert Delivers Gem on Tuesday Night as Seattle Mariners Starters Make Franchise History
The Seattle Mariners got a huge early-season win on Tuesday night, beating the Texas Rangers 4-0.
The win was big for multiple reasons. First, it puts the Mariners in first place in the American League West at 12-11. Of course it's early, but for a team that hasn't won a division since 2001, any days spent in first place are good. Next, it helps give the M's some confidence in Arlington, where they went 0-6 last season en route to missing the playoffs by one game.
While a pair of two-run homers did the damage offensively for Seattle, the real story of the game was the start delivered by Logan Gilbert. The tall righty went 6.2 innings, brilliantly navigating the Rangers' potent lineup. He allowed just two hits and had four walks, but allowed no runs and had six strikeouts.
It was his fourth quality start of the season and moved him to 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA. It also continued a fantastic run by M's pitching, which has now made team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Mariners starters have pitched 5.0+ innings and allowed 2-or-fewer earned runs in a franchise record 11 consecutive games.
Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Emerson Hancock have been on a roll that has allowed the M's to win eight of their last 11 games. When Bryan Woo comes back from injury, potentially in early May, the M's should get even stronger on the mound.
Seattle will send Miller to the mound for Game 2 of the series against Texas on Wednesday.
