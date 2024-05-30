Texas Rangers Offense on Run Like No Other MLB Team This Season
The Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, 6-1, in a World Series rematch. The Rangers have won three straight to move to 27-29 on the year. They are 3.5 games back in the American League West race.
The Diamondbacks are now a disappointing 25-30 and sit in fourth in the National League West, despite going all-in this offseason to acquire Eduardo Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez and Jordan Montgomery.
Offensively, the Rangers were powered by superstar shortstop Corey Seager, who hit a two-run homer. It was his eighth homer in the last eight games, putting him in some historic company.
It also was the 13th game in a row with a home run for Texas, which is the best streak in baseball this season.
Per @MLBStats on social media:
The Texas @Rangers have homered in 13 consecutive games, the longest streak in MLB this season.
The Rangers have an incredibly potent offense, anchored by Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and Nate Lowe. Wyatt Langford has dealt with injuries and Evan Carter is on the injured list now, but if the Rangers get fully healthy, they are absolutely capable of making a run again this season.
Furthermore, they should get healthier on the pitching front with Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle all due back at some point.
The Rangers are off on Thursday but will start a series in Miami with the Marlins on Friday. Miami is just 20-37 this year, owning one of the worst records in the sport.
First pitch on Friday night from loanDepot park will be at 7:10 p.m. ET.
