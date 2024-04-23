Texas Rangers' Star Third Baseman Getting Closer to Getting Injury Recovery Timeline
Texas Rangers' star third baseman Josh Jung is hoping to gain some clarity as to when he can return to the lineup later this week.
He's been out since the first week of the season, fracturing his wrist as a result of getting hit by a pitch.
Per Jeff Wilson of Rangers Today on social media:
Josh Jung is headed to Arizona on Friday for a check of his broken arm. If all goes well, he will get a timeline for his return. #Rangers
After the surgery initially happened, it was revealed that Jung would miss 8-10 weeks, but perhaps Friday's report will yield different news.
Jung became a huge part of the roster last season and made the All-Star team, hitting .266 with 23 homers and 70 RBI. Of course, he was also an instrumental part of the Rangers' lineup as they went onto win the first World Series title in franchise history.
He was out to a blistering .412 start this season with two homers and six RBI.
It's been a tough go of it in the early going for the Rangers, who have been without Jung and Nathaniel Lowe for nearly the entire season. Lowe just returned to the lineup, however, and is looking to help lengthen the lineup. Furthermore, pitchers Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are all on the shelf as well.
The Rangers enter play on Tuesday at 12-11 and in first place in the American League West. They'll host the Seattle Mariners for three games, with Game 1 featuring a pitching matchup of Logan Gilbert (SEA) and Dane Dunning (TEX).
