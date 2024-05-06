Toronto Blue Jays Reunite With Aaron Sanchez, Sign Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays are signing right-handed pitcher Aaron Sanchez to a minor league deal, Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell reported Monday evening.
Sanchez hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022, when he split the season in the Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins' respective starting rotations. The righty was once an All-Star with the Blue Jays, though, playing for the team between 2014 and 2019.
Toronto selected Sanchez in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He reached the big leagues shortly after his 22nd birthday, thriving as a reliever in both 2014 and 2015.
Sanchez went 15-2 in 2016, his first as a full-time starter, leading the American League with a 3.00 ERA and .882 winning percentage. He placed seventh in AL MVP voting that year.
A handful of stints on the injured list limited Sanchez to just eight starts in 2017, though, and only 20 in 2018. Sanchez was 3-14 with a 6.07 ERA midway through 2019, at which point he got dealt to the Houston Astros.
After nearly a month in Houston, Sanchez suffered a torn capsule in his right shoulder that would keep him out for all of 2020 as well. He returned to make nine appearances for the San Francisco Giants in 2021.
Sanchez split 2023 between the Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league systems, failing to earn a big league call-up from either team.
The Blue Jays are currently sitting in last place in the AL East at 16-19. Their pitching staff ranks No. 23 in the league with a 4.51 ERA and No. 25 with a 1.385 WHIP.
While Sanchez is heading to the minors once he puts pens to paper, it may not be long before he dons a Blue Jays uniform again.
The 31-year-old has made over $13.6 million in his career.
