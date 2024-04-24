Washington Nationals' Top Prospect and Key OF Both Dealing with Injury Issues
The Washington Nationals are dealing with key injuries at both the Major League and Minor League levels.
First off, outfielder Lane Thomas has been placed on the injured list with a left MCL sprain. Top prospect Dylan Crews has also been out nearly a week with an issue.
Per the team's release on Thomas:
The Washington Nationals recalled infielder Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester and placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day Injured List with a sprain of the left MCL on Wednesday. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement.
The 28-year-old Thomas is a sparkplug for the Nationals and his absence will be a big one as he'll likely need more than 10 days to recover. Though he's slumped to a .184 start this year, he does have 11 steals and 10 RBI. He broke out last season, hitting 36 doubles and 28 homers for the Nats, to go along with a .268 average.
Thomas is in the sixth year of his career with the Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.
As for Crews, the following report comes from Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports after he didn't play again on Tuesday night:
Dylan Crews hasn't played for Harrisburg since Wednesday, but I'm told he's fine. Had a minor issue that kept him out a few days last week, but he was held out of the lineup tonight as a precaution because of rainy weather.
Crews is the No. 6 prospect in baseball right now and was the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last season.
He's hitting .244 in 10 games at Double-A this season with two homers and 11 RBI.
