WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits 701st Career Home Run in Cardinals' 2-1 Win

One week after joining the 700 home run club, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols added to his home run total Friday night.

With the Cardinals trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night at Busch Stadium, Pujols hit a solo home run deep into 'Big Mac Land' to tie the game.

In 1998, the Cardinals partnered with McDonald's and created 'Big Mac Land' in left field, named after the Cardinals' slugger Mark McGwire's nickname, who set a Major League single-season record with 70 home runs that year.

Whenever a Cardinals player hits a home run into 'Big Mac Land,' every fan who purchased a ticket to the section receives a free Big Mac from McDonald's.

Pujols treated the entire section to the signature sandwich Friday night, clubbing his 22nd home run of the season, as well as the 701st home run of his career.

Pujols is just 13 home runs from tying Babe Ruth for third on the all-time home run list, however, he has insisted that 2022 will be his final season. If he were to have a change of heart and return to the Cardinals in 2023, he would have a good chance of passing Ruth on the all-time list.

The Cardinals would go on to win 2-1 over the Pirates, in what is likely to be Pujols' last regular season home series of his storied, 22-year career.

The Cardinals clinched the National League Central earlier in the week, securing at least one more home playoff series, as they will be the third seed in the National League playoffs, hosting all three Wild Card Series games in St. Louis next weekend against whichever team wins the third and final National League Wild Card spot. Entering play Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies lead the Milwaukee Brewers by a half-game for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Wild Card Series is a new addition to Major League Baseball's new, expanded postseason format.