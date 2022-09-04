WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695

Albert Pujols might just do it.

The St. Louis Cardinals' future Hall of Fame first baseman might enter the 700 home run club before season's end, in a season that he has said will be his last.

Pinch-hitting for Cardinals' right fielder Lars Nootbaar, Pujols clobbered the 695th homer of his career Sunday in the bottom of the eighth inning, breaking a tie-game and giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs.

The at bat was Pujols' last of his career facing the Cubs, and poetically proved to be the difference-making, game-winning homer in the Cardinals 2-0 victory Sunday.

Cubs' reliever Brandon Hughes became the 451st pitcher to give up a home run to the Cardinals' slugger.

Pujols broke Barry Bonds' record of pitchers homered-off-of last week, when he homered off his 450st pitcher — Cincinnati Reds' reliever Ross Detweiler — Monday.

Pujols now needs to club just five more home runs before the season's end in order to reach 700.

Pujols entered the 2022 season needing 18 homers to get to 700. Sunday's home run was his 13th of the season. He has homered 13 times, appearing in 84 games.

With the victory and series' sweep of the Cubs, the Cardinals improve to 79-55, winners of four straight.

With 28 games remaining, Pujols will need to homer once every 5.6 games, in order to reach 700. He's currently on pace to reach 699, if he were to play in each of the Cardinals' remaining 28 games.

Pujols is now just one home run away from tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home run list.