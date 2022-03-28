Albert Pujols Announces That He Will Retire After the 2022 Season

Future hall of famer Albert Pujols announced that 2022 will be his last season in MLB on Monday.

“This is it for me,” he said, per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick S. Goold. “This is my last run.”

Pujols recently returned to the Cardinals on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis before he left the team for the Angels in 2012 free agency. He was there until he joined the Dodgers this past season.

The 42-year-old is MLB’s active home run leader and ranks fifth in MLB history with 679 home runs. He’s just 17 shy of Alex Rodriguez’s mark and 21 away from joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club.

Last season, split between the Angels and Dodgers, the ten-time All Star hit .236/.284/.433 with 17 home runs in 296 plate appearances.

Pujols will finish his career with longtime friends Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, with whom he won two World Series titles with in 2006 and 2011.

