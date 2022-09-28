WATCH: Atlanta Braves Visit White House to Celebrate 2021 World Series

The Atlanta Braves were honored by United States President Joe Biden at the White House Monday, before the Braves' 8-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in Washington D.C. Monday night.

The Braves celebrated their 2021 World Series victory with a trip to the White House during their final three-game series in Washington D.C. of the 2022 season.

"And now the Braves will forever be remembered for their unstoppable, joyful run that this team made last year," President Biden said as he took the podium. "And I would say, improbable run at the time. It was a rough start. At the All-Star break, a lot of injuries. Not one day of a winning record. You made the playoffs and beat the Braves, or the Brewers, and the Dodgers, and then you beat the Astros to win it all, forever known as the upset kings of October."

Players enjoyed their visit to the White House.

"It was special," starting pitcher Kyle Wright said. "Just the amount of history that's in the White House, and getting to meet the president... It was really cool. Being able to share that with the guys was even more special."

The Braves would later beat the Nationals 8-0, as Bryce Elder became the first Braves rookie to throw a complete game shutout since 1990.

The Braves won again Tuesday night, 8-2, and will try to complete a sweep of the Nationals Wednesday night. Thanks to a New York Mets' 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins, the Braves are now tied for first place in the National League East with one week remaining in the regular season.

The two NL East-leading teams will open a pivotal series in Atlanta against the Mets Friday, as long as the weather cooperates. Major League Baseball is currently discussing contingency plans in the case that Hurricane Ian impacts the weekend's games at Truist Park.