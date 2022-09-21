WATCH: Bader RBI Single Gives Yankees Lead in First Game with New Team

Harrison Bader made his presence known in his first game with his new ballclub Tuesday night in the Bronx.

With the New York Yankees trailing 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates with runners on second and third, and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, the outfielder slapped a groundball through the right side of the infield, scoring both runners, and giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead over the Pirates. Pirates reliever Duane Underwood Jr. gave up the hit to Bader.

It was Bader's second hit of the day in his first game as a member of the New York Yankees. One inning earlier, Bader knocked home Oswaldo Cabrera to tie the game 1-1. With his second base knock of the night, Bader is now 2-for-3 with three RBI with his new team.

The Yankees acquired Bader and a player to be named later from the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Jordan Montgomery, just minutes before the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Montgomery has been terrific with the Cardinals, logging a 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 163 ERA+ over 53.2 innings and nine starts. He has a 5-2 record with his new club.

The trade has been heavily scrutinized over the past month and a half, and some even regard it as the best trade of the deadline, from the Cardinals' perspective.

The Yankees activated Bader from the 60-day Injured List earlier Wednesday, placing pitcher Frankie Montas on the IL in a corresponding move. Bader had been sidelined since June 26 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Bader is under contract with the Yankees through the 2023 season.