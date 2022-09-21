WATCH: Fans Fight in Bleachers for Aaron Judge 60th Home Run Ball

Skip to main content
A dog pile broke out in the Yankee Stadium bleachers Tuesday night as fans pounced on an opportunity to snag Aaron Judge's 60th home run ball of the 2022 Major League season. 20-year-old Michael Kessler snagged the ball and then gave it back to Judge. The ball is estimated to be worth $50,000 or more.
Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the 2022 Major League season Tuesday night, tying Babe Ruth, and one lucky fan was able to snag the historic home run ball.

A dog pile of close to 20 men broke out in the Yankee Stadium bleachers as each man tried to collect the historic artifact, one that will certainly be worth a lot of money.

Here's a look from another angle:

In 2015, I attended a Chicago Cubs' National League Championship Series game against the New York Mets. Before the game, Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio pointed directly to me, then tossed me a practice ball. He missed me by a couple feet, and the ball hit off one of the seats and rolled on to the ground. As I bent over to pick up the ball, a 50-year-old man hip-checked me into the seats, picked up the baseball and ran off with it.

We have seen similar behavior in recent weeks, only with grown men taking baseballs from young women.

There's just something about an official MLB baseball that turns grown men into savages, apparently.

The ball was picked up by 20-year-old Michael Kessler, who quickly dashed out of the rugby scrum as fast as he could. 

The ball is estimated to be worth somewhere in the price range of $50,000 to $500,000.

Kessler gave the ball back to Judge, who rewarded him with autograph baseballs and bats, as well as photos.

Kessler didn't ask for anything in return for the ball.

"I just want to give back to Judge, who's given so much to the organization, and do my part," Kessler said to reporters after the game.

