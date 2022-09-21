WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Give Yankees 9-8 Win

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton blasted a walk-off grand slam Tuesday night, giving the Yankees a 9-8 win in the Bronx over the Pittsburgh Pirates, completing a five-run, ninth-inning comeback.

The Yankees entered the bottom of the ninth down 8-4.

The comeback started when Aaron Judge led off with a solo home run, his 60th of the season, tying Babe Ruth for the second-most in a single season by an American League player.

Anthony Rizzo would then double, and Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe would walk Gleyber Torres. Josh Donaldson singled, setting the stage for Stanton, batting with the bases loaded, down three runs.

On a 2-2 count, with nobody out, Stanton sent an 89-mph changeup over the left field wall, giving the Yankees a 9-8 win.

The game was one of the Yankees more memorable wins of the season. Not only did Judge hit his 60th home run and Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam, but newly acquired Harrison Bader finally made his long-awaited debut with his new club.

Bader would go 2-for-4 with three RBI in his Yankees debut, contributing a pair of RBI singles, one that tied the game in the fifth inning and another that gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

The Yankees bullpen would not hold the lead however, allowing a total of seven runs to score after Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled starting pitcher Nestor Cortes at 87 pitches through five innings.

But Judge and Stanton's heroics delivered the Yankees their 89th win of the season, improving their record to 89-58. They will host the Pirates once again Wednesday night, then host a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox Thursday through Sunday.