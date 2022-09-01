WATCH: Mets' Nimmo Makes Incredible Catch, Robs Dodgers' Turner of Homer

Late in Wednesday night's game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, Mets' centerfielder Brandon Nimmo made one of the best catches of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

On an 0-1 pitch off Mets' starter Jacob deGrom, Dodgers' third baseman Justin Turner ripped a hard-hit ball to deep-centerfield. Nimmo covered a lot of ground to get under it, leaped up in the air, and somehow prevented the ball from going over the centerfield wall, making a remarkable catch.

The catch protected the Mets 2-1 lead as deGrom struck out Dodgers' the next batter — second baseman Gavin Lux — ending the inning, with the Mets leading entering the eighth.

With the Mets up late, the hope of an Edwin Diaz appearance remains alive and well.

With musician Timmy Trumpet in attendance for Wednesday night's game, the artist could perform Diaz's entrance song 'Narco' live in front of a stadium full of Mets fans.

Diaz's usage of 'Narco' has made for one of the best fan experiences in sports.

When Diaz prepares to enter a game, the lights turn off at Citi Field and a loud drum starts slowly beating. A camera worker follows Diaz as he approaches the bullpen door. As the music picks up, Diaz runs out, and a loud trumpet sounds. Fans rejoice as their hero emerges, Mr. and Mrs. Met pretend to play along, and fans in the stands with fake trumpets do the same. Others in the crowd will play along with their 'air trumpets', stand to their feet, clap, and rhythmically dance to the catchy tune.

Timmy Trumpet was ready to perform 'Narco' live Tuesday night, but Mets' manager Buck Showalter opted not to go to Diaz. Trumpet played 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' during the seventh inning stretch instead.