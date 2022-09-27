Skip to main content
WATCH: MLB Network Creates Montage of All of Pujols' 700 Home Runs

MLB Network tweeted a video montage Monday night of every single one of Albert Pujols' 700 home runs over his 22-year career. Pujols hit his 700th home run of his career Friday night off Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford.
Three days after Albert Pujols hit the 700th home run of his career, MLB Network tweeted a video montage Monday night showing every single one of Pujol's 700 home runs over his 22-year Major League Baseball career.

Digging through footage to find all of Pujols' 700 career home runs had to have taken a lot of time. We tip our caps to whoever put in the man-hours to put together this masterpiece.

Pujols hit his 699th and 700 career home runs Friday night off Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Andrew Heaney and Phil Bickford.

Pujols is just the fourth player to enter into the 700 home run club, joining the ranks of Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). Pujols is the first player to join the 700 home run club without ever being linked to the usage of performance enhancing drugs, since Aaron hit his 700th home run in 1973.

Pujols made his Major League debut in 2001, when he batted .329 with a .403 on base percentage, 1.013 OPS, 37 home runs and 130 RBI. Pujols was named the National League Rookie of the Year and finished fourth in National League MVP voting.

Pujols hit his first career home run April 6, 2001, off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Armando Reynoso. Reynoso's career would end after the 2002 season.

Pujols hit his most recent home run off Phil Bickford, who was six years-old when Pujols hit his first home run.

Shoutout to MLB Network for a remarkable piece of content.

