WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Schwarber Hits 40th Home Run of 2022

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit his 40th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

With his club trailing 14-7 in the bottom of the eighth inning with two out, Schwarber hit a three-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Julian Merryweather.

Merryweather was sent down to Triple-A Buffalo Wednesday.

The home run was Schwarber's 40th of the season, the most he has ever hit in a single-season.

Prior to 2022, his single-season best was 38, a mark he reached in 2019 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Schwarber signed a four-year, $79 million contract with the Phillies in March.

In his first year with his new ballclub, he leads National League hitters in home runs, now with 40. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley are currently tied for second with 37.

National League Triple Crown hopeful and St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt trails Schwarber by five, with 35 home runs. Goldschmidt currently places in the top five in the National League for RBI, home runs and batting average. He will need to have a big final two weeks of the regular season, in order to win the Triple Crown.

The Phillies would go on to lose 18-11 at home to the Blue Jays Tuesday night. They have now lost five straight. The Phillies currently lead the Milwaukee Brewers by two games for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

The Phillies will host the Blue Jays once more Wednesday night, then have the Atlanta Braves come to town Thursday for a four-game series.