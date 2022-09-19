Skip to main content
WATCH: Yankees Marwin Gonzalez Gets Hit in Head by Catcher's Throw

WATCH: Yankees Marwin Gonzalez Gets Hit in Head by Catcher's Throw

In one of the stranger plays in baseball history, Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini hit New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in the side of the head on a throw back to the pitcher Saturday night, while Gonzalez was standing in the batter's box at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In one of the stranger plays in baseball history, Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini hit New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in the side of the head on a throw back to the pitcher Saturday night, while Gonzalez was standing in the batter's box at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The game of baseball may be over 150 years old, but it seems you still see something new everyday whenever you tune in to watch a game.

In the third inning of Saturday night's game, on a throw back to the pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini accidentally drilled New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in the side of the head.

Gonzalez would soon exit the game, Aaron Hicks came in to pitch run for him.

"He got me pretty good," Gonzalez said. "I didn't realize how good he got me until I saw the video. He was distracted when he made [the throw] because he was talking to me. When he was throwing the ball back he was trying to talk to me and I think that's how he got me."

Gonzalez made sure to let Caratini know on his way out of the game that he was okay and there were no hard feelings.

"I just told him I know it wasn't on purpose and I was okay," Gonzalez. "He tried to talk to me the whole time. I didn't talk back to him because I didn't know what was going on."

Gonzalez had his bell rung and even says he "blacked out" for a moment.

"I kind of blacked out for a second," Gonzalez said. "My legs were a little shaken too. I was out for a minute."

Gonzalez was not in the lineup Sunday in the Yankees' 12-8 victory over the Brewers. Thankfully, it sounds like Gonzalez is okay, and will not be appearing on our list of the strangest baseball injuries of the new millennium.

Aaron Judge would hit home runs number 58 and 59 in the Yankees' win Sunday.

USATSI_19067480_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yankees Marwin Gonzalez Gets Hit in Head by Catcher's Throw

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19070403_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies Fall Out of Second Wild Card Spot as Padres, Brewers Gain Ground

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19074266_168388303_lowres
News

Braves and Mets Both Sweep, Mets Maintain One-Game Lead in NL East Race

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19072697_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19073712_168388303_lowres
News

Framber Valdez Sets Quality Start Record in Astros' 11-2 Win over A's

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19074027_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yankees Judge First to Hit 59 Home Runs in Season Since Stanton

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9590559_168388303_lowres
News

Aaron Judge Second to Hit 58 Home Runs in Season Since Ryan Howard

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19023622_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Pirates Oneil Cruz hits Three-Run Homer off Mets Jacob deGrom

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19072616_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 58th Home Run, Three Shy of Roger Maris' Record

By Jack Vita