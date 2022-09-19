WATCH: Yankees Marwin Gonzalez Gets Hit in Head by Catcher's Throw

The game of baseball may be over 150 years old, but it seems you still see something new everyday whenever you tune in to watch a game.

In the third inning of Saturday night's game, on a throw back to the pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini accidentally drilled New York Yankees first baseman Marwin Gonzalez in the side of the head.

Gonzalez would soon exit the game, Aaron Hicks came in to pitch run for him.

"He got me pretty good," Gonzalez said. "I didn't realize how good he got me until I saw the video. He was distracted when he made [the throw] because he was talking to me. When he was throwing the ball back he was trying to talk to me and I think that's how he got me."

Gonzalez made sure to let Caratini know on his way out of the game that he was okay and there were no hard feelings.

"I just told him I know it wasn't on purpose and I was okay," Gonzalez. "He tried to talk to me the whole time. I didn't talk back to him because I didn't know what was going on."

Gonzalez had his bell rung and even says he "blacked out" for a moment.

"I kind of blacked out for a second," Gonzalez said. "My legs were a little shaken too. I was out for a minute."

Gonzalez was not in the lineup Sunday in the Yankees' 12-8 victory over the Brewers. Thankfully, it sounds like Gonzalez is okay, and will not be appearing on our list of the strangest baseball injuries of the new millennium.

Aaron Judge would hit home runs number 58 and 59 in the Yankees' win Sunday.