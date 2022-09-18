WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 58th Home Run, Three Shy of Roger Maris' Record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge continued his historic home run pace Sunday, clubbing home run number 58 of the 2022 Major League Baseball season off Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

With the bases empty and one out in the top of the third inning, Judge smoked his 58th home run well over the right field wall and into the American Family Field bleachers.

Judge is now just three home runs away from tying Yankees great Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record of 61, a record Maris set in 1961.

The Yankees will have 16 games remaining after Sunday, and Judge will need three home runs to tie Maris and four to claim a new record of his own.

Judge has homered 58 times over 142 games this season. He is now on pace to homer seven more times before the end of the regular season, which would bring his total to 65, a new American League single-season record.

Barry Bonds holds the Major League single-season record for home runs with 73, a number he reached in 2001. In order for Judge to tie Bonds, he would need to homer 15 times over his final 16 games.

If Judge passes Maris but fails to pass Bonds, Judge will still have hit the most home runs in a single-season for a player that has never been linked to performance-enhancing drugs, an important distinction. The only three players with more home runs in a single season — Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Bonds — have all been linked to PED-usage.

With Judge on the cusp of making history, the Yankees will have Monday off before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox this week at Yankee Stadium.

Last week on the Jack Vita Show, USA Today's Bob Nightengale discussed the significance of Judge's historic 2022 season.

