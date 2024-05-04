Young Chicago Cubs Fan Goes Viral For Heartwarming Gesture on Friday
Just days after a young San Francisco Giants' fan went viral for her interaction with Mike Yastrzemski, a young Chicago Cubs' fan is going viral for her interaction with slugger Christopher Morel.
The MLB Play Ball account put out the post on "X" which shows a young Cubs fan meeting Morel and presenting him with multiple pairs of handpainted batting gloves.
Morel certainly looks thrilled to be receiving this gift and it's this kind of interaction that can help create lifelong memories and lifelong fans, so good on him for being so enthusiastic about the meeting.
The Cubs got beat by the Brewers on Friday, 3-1, and are now 19-14 on the season. However, Morel went 1-for-4 and hit a home run in the game, so this is a mostly good story all-around.
The 24-year-old Morel is hitting .210 this season with six homers and 18 RBI. He made his Major League debut in 2022 and has 48 career homers. He hit a career-high 26 last season and is a big part of the team's offense, especially as Cody Bellinger is out with an oblique issue.
The Brewers are Cubs will play each other again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Tobias Myers will pitch for the Brewers. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA, having just made his Major League debut this season. He'll be opposed by veteran righty Jameson Taillon, who is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He recently came off the injured list.
