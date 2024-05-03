Young San Francisco Giants Fan Goes Viral For Memorable Birthday at Fenway Park
One young 11-year-old had a memorable birthday on Thursday afternoon, spending the day at Fenway Park and meeting her favorite San Francisco Giants' player, Mike Yastrzemski.
The girl, who was celebrating her 11th birthday, went viral as the Giants posted a picture on "X" of her birthday checklist sign:
1) Skip school (Sorry Ms. M)
2) Fenway Park
3) 1st Giants game
4) Catch a baseball
5) Photo with Yaz!
The fan caught the attention of the NBC Sports Giants social media account as well, who chronicled her trip to the field to meet Yastrzemski as well.
It would make sense that Yastrzemski would have fans in Boston given that his grandfather is legendary Sox player Carl Yastrzemski. Mike also hit a home run in the game, likely making the young fan's birthday even more memorable.
The fan also caught the attention of noted MLB researcher and popular personality Sarah Langs, who posted about the encounter on "X:"
Tearing up at this, oh my goodness!!
I’ve been that kid, in the stands on my birthday, with a sign (on this same calendar date!!)
This is how you make people fans of the sport for LIFE
Truly incredible. Baseball is the best
The Giants won the game, 3-1, and are now 15-17 on the season. They'll be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.59 ERA) pitches for San Francisco. Aaron Nola (4-1, 3.20 ERA) pitches for Philly.
