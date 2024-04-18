Texas Rangers' Slugger Nearing Return From Injury, But Needs More Time on Rehab Path
It doesn't look like Texas Rangers' first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will be returning from the injured list just yet.
He's been out all season with an oblique injury suffered in spring training and needs more time on his minor league rehab assignment. The thought had been maybe that he could return this weekend.
Per Shawn McFarland on social media:
In non-Jack Leiter news: Bruce Bochy said there isn't a firm number of rehab at bats Nathaniel Lowe needs, but said it could be "about 30, could be more."
He's had 12 so far. He homered on Sunday.
"I'm surprised he didn't call and say, 'I'm ready.'"
Since that message came out on Wednesday, he's actually up to 16 total at-bats on his rehab assignment, but he has only one hit.
Whenever he does come back, Lowe will be a big lineup piece for the World Champs to get back. They lost Mitch Garver to free agency in the offseason, and saw Josh Jung suffer a serious injury in the early going that will cost him at least two months.
The 28-year-old Lowe is headed into his sixth Major League season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Rangers. He got to Texas before the 2021 season and has immediately become a regular for Texas, playing in 157 or more games in each of the last three seasons.
The burly lefty hit .262 last season with 17 homers and 82 RBI. Lifetime, he's a .273 hitter with 73 homers and 260 RBI.
The Rangers are currently 10-9 and lead the American League West by 0.5 games over the Los Angeles Angels.
