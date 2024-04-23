UFC’s Jiri Prochazka Dubs Alex Pereira Fight ‘Early Stoppage’, Jamahal Hill Had ‘Much More’ Leeway
Jiri Prochazka has had some time to reflect on what really happened at UFC 295.
The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been hard to top in recent memory, losing only once in the last eight years. Prochazka's first-ever defeat in the Octagon came at the hands of current titleholder Alex Pereira last fall.
Prochazka started to find his rhythm against Pereira in the second round of their vacant title fight, lighting up 'Poatan' on the feet. But, Prochazka's unorthodox flow was ultimately disrupted as he was rocked by a punch from Pereira while coming in.
Pereira rained down shots on Prochazka, who was looking for a takedown, but ended up on his back with the referee waving off the action. The fight didn't come without an asterisk as many thought the contest was stopped prematurely. Regardless, "Denisa" took the loss in stride.
"Marc Goddard was right, maybe 2, 3 more seconds and it would be on different way, but what happened, happened. I accept that," Prochakza initially said following the loss at UFC 295.
Six months after the fact and a potential rematch with Alex Pereira on the horizon, Prochazka looks back on his first encounter with the champion and how it may have gone different, had he been given more time to recover.
"I said what I said, and that was right in that time. But when you see that many times and when the people asked me for that many times, and especially when I saw that fight, I had to say it was an early stoppage," Prochazka told Michael Bisping.
Prochazka has been in trouble many times during his UFC run and more often than not, the light heavyweight samurai of sorts finds a way to win. That was the case in his last fight against Aleksandar Rakic where he weathered an early storm to score a second-round TKO at UFC 300.
"Because if you know me, especially in this case, especially when you see Jamahal Hill vs. Pereira right now. It was similar like in my fights. Jamahal had much more time than me to survive that moment. I know how to survive the hard moments, and I know how to to get back, how to win, and how to reverse it. That's the matter. I don't wanna speak about that too much because what happened, [happened]."
All it takes from Pereira is one shot to put you down and Jamahal Hill learned that the hard way in the opening minutes of the UFC 300 headliner. Experiencing that first-hand, Prochakza knows he can't afford to make too many mistakes with the heavy-handed Pereira.
"I realized that I can't, especially with Alex, there is no way to work with him like I worked with Aleksandar Rakic," Prochazka added. "Because just one punch, 1, 2 punches, and that means everything. But still, I realized that my opponent will make my performance because I would not fight in the same way with Rakic, in the same way with Pereira. I know how I'm working. I know I will be better person [next time out]."
Jiri Prochazka is eyeing a title rematch with Alex Pereira 'ASAP' wanting to fight him as early as UFC 301 next month in Brazil or perhaps a summer showdown for his lost light heavyweight strap.
