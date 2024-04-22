UFC News: Jiri Prochazka Teases Massive Career Move, Follows Suit With Alex Pereira
Like Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka is also considering a weight class change.
The two top light heavyweights in the world cemented their place in the division, with each scoring TKO wins at UFC 300. Reigning champ Pereira dispatched Jamahal Hill in three minutes to defend his title while former champ Prochazka outlasted Aleksandar Rakic in a two-round war of attrition.
After capturing titles in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, Pereira has entertained a move up a third weight class at heavyweight. However, this jump could take longer than expected. Until then, 'Poatan' still has a target on his back at 205lbs.
Breathing down his neck at light heavyweight is the #1 contender Prochazka, who failed to reclaim gold against Pereira at UFC 295 in November. If revenge is on the table next for the Czech Republic 'samurai', Prochazka wouldn't mind spicing things up in a new division himself.
"Rather than heavyweight, I thought I'd try middleweight," Prochazka said on his YouTube channel (translated by Championship Rounds). "Because the way I feel my metabolism now, and the way my body works in preparation. So, I know that if I adjust my diet to where I feel great and clean, I know I could handle the middleweight division with some lighter diet. But, I would definitely concentrate on that after winning the light heavyweight title."
Jiri Prochazka is confident he's up next for the light heavyweight title following his finish of #5-ranked contender Rakic. "Denisa" has spent the majority of his career fighting at the weight class with a middleweight move yet to be seen across 35 pro fights.
When it comes to Pereira, the current champion doesn't know what the future holds for him right at this moment.
“It’s hard to answer that. I haven’t thought too much about it yet,” Pereira told MMA Fighting regarding his next move. “If it’s a longer period of time, I’d obviously rather defend my belt. If it takes too long and I fight at heavyweight and there are injuries, when am I going to defend my belt? I don’t want to hold up the division."
Only time will tell on who will be Alex Pereira's next challenger will be and whether it will be at light heavyweight or maybe even a new chapter at heavyweight.
