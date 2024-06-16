Boxing News: Gervonta Davis Sleeps Frank Martin, Wants To Fight Everyone 'On Radar'
Gervonta Davis took on Frank Martin Saturday night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, as they competed for Davis' WBA lightweight title.
Davis delivered several power shots in the opening frame, but Martin stood in the pocket with triple jabs and body strikes. Neither man secured a knockdown, but Martin outstruck Davis 11-3 and never looked tired throughout the round.
Round 2 sees both men take the center of the ring and Martin going back to the body. Davis applies pressure, but Martin is getting shots off. A circle from Martin doesn't bother Davis, who keeps his hands extremely high. A one-two punch combo lands from Davis before a counter-left lands right behind it. Under a minute left in the round and Martin is clinching Davis, but nothing to frustrate the champion.
The MGM Grand looks on as Davis and Martin take several deep breaths ahead of Round 3. Davis has landed 25 percent of his jabs compared to 12 percent for Martin through two rounds, per the PBC broadcast. Tank goes upstairs with a left hook, followed by a one-two and a response jab from Martin. In the corner, Martin tries to get Davis to lead off his back foot but fails to do so. Under 30 seconds left, Martin clinches with Davis and uses dirty boxing, trading with the champ to end the round.
Combinations from both men begin Round 4, as Joe Goossen's unofficial scorecard had Martin ahead by three, 30-27. Both men stay against the ropes as Davis goes back to the body. Harvey Dock separates the pair as Davis backs Martin up with a body shot, then a left hand to close out the round.
Davis and Martin trade punches to begin Round 5 before they go back to the corner of the ropes. Davis lands a body shot and keeps Martin at bay, but nothing seems to bother him. Martin fires back with a combination of his own, closing the round by making Davis miss with a right hand.
Round 6 sees Davis go back to the corner of the ropes, while also using the center of the ring as an anchor. Davis lands a counter hook before Martin responds with a shot of his own. David lands a left hook, but it doesn't stun Martin. Noticable marks appear on Davis' face, as the punch percentage stats remain close (39 percent vs. 28 percent for Davis).
Round 7 begins with Davis and Martin sitting in the pocket before Davis catches Martin off-balance. Davis regains his comfortability by pressuring him with more punches than ever before, until Martin responds with a hook of his own to end the sequence.
In Round 8, Martin is outstanding Davis 74-69, as the challenger gets CLIPPED with a left hook KO against the ropes to avoid the upset and defend his WBA lightweight title and improve to 30-0.
Official Result: Gervonta Davis def. Frank Martin via KO (Round 8, 1:29)
The win made Davis' Las Vegas championship debut successful, and after 421 days off, Davis proclaimed that he was "back."
And back in a big way.
