UFC CEO Dana White Slams 'Ridiculous' Tyson vs. Paul Boxing Match in Honest Rant
UFC CEO Dana White is vehemently against Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson in 2024.
Tyson Fury Backs Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match, Cites ‘Jealous’ Fighters
The UFC CEO has even avoided discussing it at UFC press conferences. Sooner or later, however, White's disdain for the fight will boil to the surface, as shown in his recent appearance on Flagrant.
"When this fight happens, Tyson will be 58 f****** years old," White said. "Under any circumstances, a f****** almost 60-year-old man shouldn't be fighting a 27-year-old guy --- Under any circumstances. Even if it's Mike Tyson, it's just f****** ridiculous.
... This guy is 27 he's in his f****** prime as a human. And I love Mike, and nobody wants to see Mike get beat by this f****** jerk-off."
View the full podcast below:
Is Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Still Happening?
To make matters worse, Tyson might be even older when he eventually faces Paul. 'Iron Mike' suffered an ulcer flare-up mid-flight on May 26, forcing the fight to be postponed. Tyson, who would have turned 58 by the time the original fight was scheduled, will be even closer to 60 when the new date is announced.
Former UFC Star Darren Till Meets Ex-Boxing Champion on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card
In an official statement from Most Valuable Promotions, Tyson maintains his confidence in the fight:
"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon," Tyson said. "Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."
Tyson vs. Paul is in a precarious position, fans will have to wait and see whether it can come to fruition.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.