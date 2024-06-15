Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: Time, TV Channel, Full Card & How to Watch
The biggest combat sports event this weekend may end up culminating just down the road from UFC Vegas 93 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since April 2023 when he faces Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) for the WBC super lightweight title. With tons of options on the horizon for Davis moving forward, the last thing he can do is look past Martin.
Davis is the heavy favorite and will attempt to deliver another signature win and start 2024 on the right foot. Elsewhere, in the co-main event, David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk will be featured for the WBC interim lightweight title in what promises to be an underrated slugfest.
Curious how to watch the card? MMAKO has you covered, but first, here is the running bout order.
Who's Fighting on ‘Davis vs. Martin'?
Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
- Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin - WBA lightweight title
- David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - WBC interim light heavyweight title
- Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello - WBC interim super lightweight title
- Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha - WBC middleweight title
Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT)
- Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis - Middleweight
- Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez - Super featherweight
- Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas - Welterweight
- Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras - Super featherweight
- Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder - Super bantamweight
- Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz - Super middleweight
- Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore - Super featherweight
- Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek - Featherweight
- Amador Mendez vs. TBA - Lightweight
Davis vs. Martin, like many other high-profile boxing cards, will be shown live on Amazon Prime pay-per-view and PPV.com in the U.S. and Triller TV for non-U.S. customers, costing $74.99 USD to watch the event live.
MMAKO will be on top of all live coverage for “Davis vs. Martin” throughout the night.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.