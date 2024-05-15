Former UFC Star Darren Till Meets Ex-Boxing Champion on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card

Paul vs. Tyson & Taylor vs. Serrano undercard announcement 🥊



Two of the hottest, undefeated prospects in the game: 🇺🇸 H2O Sylve vs. 🇺🇸 ‘Kid Austin’ Floyd Schofield



A battle for redemption: World Champion Boxer vs. UFC Star 🇲🇽 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. 🇬🇧 Darren Till



More… pic.twitter.com/wVzc8Jo3X2