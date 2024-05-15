Former UFC Star Darren Till Meets Ex-Boxing Champion on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card
Darren Till is set to make his pro boxing debut on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which is scheduled for July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Till hasn't had a fight since late 2022 when he was submitted by the current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis. Now, he steps inside the boxing ring for the first time to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Chavez is a former world champion in boxing, having held the WBC middleweight gold, but fans and experts agree that his best days are behind him.
Chavez Jr. vs. Till will be contested at 190 pounds.
Can the aging Chavez turn back the clock against a newcomer to the sweet science or will Till's MMA experience pay dividends against the Mexican star?
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till Official
The last time Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. mixed it up with a well-known MMA fighter in boxing, things didn't go well for him. Chavez dropped a split decision to UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva back in June 2021. Later that year, Chavez rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over David Zegarra.
It'll be interesting to see if Darren Till can take anything from Silva's impressive showing against Chavez. While Silva was playing mind games and taunting throughout the fight, he was able to get in some solid shots on Chavez and avoided danger. If "The Gorilla" can confuse Chavez with a non-traditional boxing style, perhaps history can repeat itself.
Here is a look at how the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card is shaping up:
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
- Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano - for the undisputed super lightweight championship
- H2O Sylve vs. Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Darren Till
